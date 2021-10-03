Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Conservatives to hold first post-election caucus meeting | CBC News Loaded
Politics
·
Video
Conservatives to hold first post-election caucus meeting
Conservative MP Michael Chong joins CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton on what's next for his party, its leader and what's on their agenda when Parliament returns.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 03, 2021 12:23 PM ET | Last Updated: October 3
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now