Conservatives to choose new leader in November 2020

The next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be named on Nov. 14, 2020, at a national convention to be held in Quebec.

Party officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Radio-Canada that because the leader will be named later in the year, the convention scheduled for April in Toronto will be cancelled.

The new leader will succeed Andrew Scheer, who resigned from the party less than two months after increasing the number of seats the Conservatives hold in the House of Commons but ultimately failing to win the October election.

After the Oct. 21 vote, the Liberals won a minority government with 157 seats, while Scheer's Conservatives took 121.

In the aftermath, many party members were calling for his resignation and efforts were made to push him toward the exit.

After having initially resisted, repeating that his future will be decided by the wider party membership at the now-cancelled April convention, Scheer surprised everyone on Dec. 12 by announcing his departure.

He gave an emotion-filled speech in the Commons, saying that he made this decision because it is better for the party. His final plea to the party was to help Conservatives remain united. Scheer has said he will stay on as party leader until a new one is chosen.

A few names of possible candidates have already begun to emerge, including those of former interim leader Rona Ambrose, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, former Quebec premier Jean Charest and former cabinet minister Peter MacKay. Current members of caucus like Erin O'Toole are also expected to declare when the race is formalized.

Andrew Scheer became leader of the Conservative Party and leader of the official opposition on May 27, 2017, narrowly defeating Maxime Bernier after a tight leadership race.