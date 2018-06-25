Conservatives support single tax form for Quebecers

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he would begin negotiations with Quebec to allow the province to have a single income tax return, promising to give the provinces greater respect and autonomy if he wins next year's federal election.

"A single tax return for Quebecers will eliminate unnecessary paperwork for families and businesses," he said during an event in Quebec City after a weekend of Fete Nationale celebrations across the country.

Scheer said Quebecers are the only ones who must prepare two tax returns; one for the federal government and one for the provincial government. They must also deal with both the Canada Revenue Agency and Revenu Québec.

@CPC_HQ believes in putting people before government and are working to make their lives easier. Today, I'm announcing that a Conservative government in 2019 would begin negotiations with the Province of Quebec to implement a single income tax return: —@AndrewScheer

Scheer said if he's elected, he will move away from the traditional pattern of centralized power and control in Ottawa. He accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals of taking an "Ottawa knows best" approach.

Members of the National Assembly adopted a unanimous motion last month calling on the federal government to allow Quebec to administer a single-tax system.

Quebec is the only province with an independent tax department. The province has also collected the GST in Quebec for the federal government since the early 1990s.