Conservatives to shuffle critic roles with Poilievre leaving Finance: sources

He has been the most high-profile face among the Conservative Party's front bench critics — needling Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and her predecessor, Bill Morneau, about the state of the economy and the country's balance sheet while blasting the Liberal government on ethical foibles like the WE Charity scandal.

Now Pierre Poilievre is changing jobs.

Conservative sources, who spoke on condition that they not be named because they were not authorized to talk about the matter publicly, told CBC News that Poilievre will no longer be the party's finance critic.

The same sources say veteran B.C. MP Ed Fast will take on the role of finance critic, or "shadow cabinet minister," as the party describes the role.

Poilievre will become the party's critic for jobs and industry.

While a move from the highest-profile critic role risks being seen by some as a demotion, Conservative sources insist this is a part of a calculated effort to recast the critic roles in response to the pandemic as leader Erin O'Toole tries to press for a stronger focus on jobs and on rebuilding the economy.

Any change in Poilievre's role will attract attention because of his status in the party.

He's viewed within caucus as one of the Conservatives strongest communicators and his biting rhetorical style makes him one of the most aggressive MPs on the Conservative front bench.

The shuffle is expected to take place Wednesday when the party will also deal with the recent announcements that long-standing Conservative MPs Peter Kent and Cathy McLeod won't run in the next election.

Kent is currently the critic for Employment and McLeod for Crown-Indigenous relations.