Conservatives raised twice as much money as Liberals in first half of year
Tories raked in $13.6 million in the first six months of the year, versus $6.8 million for the Liberals
The federal Conservatives raised roughly twice as much money as the Liberals in the first half of 2021, lending them a cash advantage ahead of a likely fall election.
Elections Canada filings show the Tories raked in $13.6 million in the first six months of the year, versus $6.8 million for the Liberals.
The contributions include newly released figures from the second quarter, when Conservatives raised $5.1 million from 34,865 donors compared to the Liberals' $3.3 million from 36,495 donors.
The NDP pulled in more than $1.5 million last quarter, a slight dip from $1.6 million in the first three months of 2021.
The Bloc Québécois and Greens raised $312,000 and $682,000 respectively between April and June.
All parties are looking to beef up their war chests for spending on advertising, local riding battles and national campaign tours in advance of a writ drop expected as early as this month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?