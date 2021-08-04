Conservatives raised twice as much money as Liberals in first half of year

The federal Conservatives raised roughly twice as much money as the Liberals in the first half of 2021, lending them a cash advantage ahead of a likely fall election.

Elections Canada filings show the Tories raked in $13.6 million in the first six months of the year, versus $6.8 million for the Liberals.

The contributions include newly released figures from the second quarter, when Conservatives raised $5.1 million from 34,865 donors compared to the Liberals' $3.3 million from 36,495 donors.

The NDP pulled in more than $1.5 million last quarter, a slight dip from $1.6 million in the first three months of 2021.

The Bloc Québécois and Greens raised $312,000 and $682,000 respectively between April and June.

All parties are looking to beef up their war chests for spending on advertising, local riding battles and national campaign tours in advance of a writ drop expected as early as this month.