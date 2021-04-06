Conservative government would conduct public inquiry into pandemic response, O'Toole says

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said today a Conservative government would call a public inquiry to examine the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a press conference in Ottawa this morning, O'Toole said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government was caught "unprepared" by COVID-19 and that its reaction to the pandemic's spread has been "slow and confused."

O'Toole heaped blame on the government, accusing it of ignoring scientists' warnings about the transmissibility of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic, of allowing the national stockpile of personal protective equipment to become depleted and of defunding a key pandemic early warning system.

He said the government's failure to procure enough vaccines quickly enough means Canada will experience a more severe third wave than some other countries.

"A public inquiry will ensure that all lessons learned from the crisis are publicly aired and improvements can immediately be adopted," O'Toole said. "Canada must be better prepared for future threats. We cannot afford to once again fail to keep Canadians safe."

The call comes as many provinces are tightening public health restrictions in response to rising case counts caused by what many experts are calling the pandemic's "third wave."

O'Toole said the inquiry could be led by a prominent former judge or someone else who could operate "above any political fray."

In the meantime, O'Toole said, a special monitor from the office of the auditor general should be appointed immediately to track the government's pandemic response in real time.

"The appointment of a monitor will ensure there is the ability to learn from missteps in as close to real time as possible," said O'Toole.

O'Toole also raised questions about Canada's decision to extend the interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine due to supply shortages, accusing the Liberal government of "[forcing] a dosing regime that is off-label."

That decision has been criticized by some scientists — including Canada's chief science adviser — who argue there's not enough data to show how much protection is offered by a single dose over that extended time period. But the recommendation was made by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which is an independent panel of experts that provides guidance to the federal government on vaccine usage — not the federal government.

Provincial health authorities make the final decisions about how to administer vaccines within their jurisdictions.