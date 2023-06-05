Poilievre says Conservatives will use 'procedural tools' to block budget unless demands are met

The Conservatives have introduced more than 900 amendments to the federal government's budget and are promising to do whatever it takes to halt its passage through Parliament unless the government meets two key demands.

"We will continue to fight for these two demands — a plan to balance the budget to lower interest rates and inflation, and no new carbon tax hikes," Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Monday.

"If the government does not meet these demands, we will use all procedural tools at our disposal to block the budget from passing, including 900 amendments, lengthy speeches and other procedural tools that are in our toolkit."

Poilievre argued deficit spending is feeding inflation and driving up interest rates and the government needs to demonstrate that it's moving toward a balanced budget.

"This is already a crisis but it will become a massive financial crisis in the next several years if we do not bring the inflation and interest rates back under control," he said.

Poilievre repeated his promise to cancel the federal government's carbon pricing program if he becomes prime minister. He said he won't ask the Liberals to go that far.

"We understand that would not be a realistic ask of this government because of their policy," he said. "However, we think a reasonable compromise in the interim [would] be for them to cancel planned carbon tax increases."

WATCH: Poilievre says Conservatives will 'block the budget' if demands not met

Poilievre says if demands not met, Tories will 'block the budget' Duration 0:38 Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre says his two demands are ‘a plan to balance the budget to lower interest rates and inflation, and no new carbon tax hikes.’

The Conservatives say they're moving to this strategy following a series of attempts to stall the budget bill's passage through the House of Commons.

Those efforts included fighting for more witnesses and introducing amendments and other tactics at committee that forced more than 600 votes before the bill could be moved to report stage.

On Friday, Conservative MP Garnett Genuis complained to House Speaker Anthony Rota that while the bill was before committee, his right to vote and move amendments, to speak and to raise points about the bill were being restricted by the Liberal committee chair.

Rota dismissed those complaints Monday, saying he "fails to see how the rights and privileges of the member were breached."

While the Conservatives can delay the bill, it will pass eventually if the Liberals and the New Democrats continue to vote as a block in favour of the bill.