Conservatives demand further investigation into WE Charity controversy

Opposition Conservatives are calling on Canada's ethics watchdog to investigate Finance Minister Bill Morneau after it came to light that he had family ties to WE Charity and did not recuse himself from cabinet discussion about the organization's now-cancelled contract.

In a letter to Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion, finance critic Pierre Poilievre and deputy critic Michael Cooper say Morneau's links to the charity may have violated several sections of the Conflict of Interest Act.

NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus wrote a similar letter to Dion on Friday, requesting an investigation into whether Morneau breached federal conflict-of-interest legislation.

Grace Acan, who was born in Uganda but joined Morneau's family as a teenager in 2010, when she was sponsored to come to Canada, has worked for the charity's travel department since 2019. Morneau's other daughter, Clare, has also been involved with WE Charity, speaking at several WE Day events.

Morneau's office said Acan's role in the organization is administrative and not linked to the work WE does with the federal government. A spokesperson also said Clare Morneau's involvement has been strictly voluntary.

The minister's office told CBC News that Morneau had not recused himself from cabinet discussions about awarding the sole-source contract to WE Charity — a deal that would have seen the organization administer more than $900 million under the Canada Student Service Grant (CSSG).

Opposition demands committee meetings, documents

On Tuesday, Conservatives and the NDP passed two motions during a House of Commons finance committee meeting in an effort to uncover more information about the Liberal government's decision to partner with WE Charity.

Poilievre has called on the committee to hold four meetings this month examining how much the government spent in awarding the contract. His successful motion also calls on at least four witnesses to provide testimony, including Clerk of the Privy Council Ian Shugart and Bardish Chagger, the minister of diversity and inclusion and youth.



In a separate motion, NDP finance critic Peter Julian demanded that the government produce all documents, memos, briefing notes, correspondence and other documents regarding the creation of the CSSG by Aug. 8.

The partnership over the summer student grant program ended earlier this month following controversy over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ties to the organization.

Last week, CBC News learned that Trudeau's mother, Margaret, and brother Alexandre have been paid tens of thousands of dollars to appear at WE Charity events.

The ethics commissioner has already launched an investigation of Trudeau regarding the matter.

The federal government is taking over the program.