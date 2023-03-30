Conservatives top Liberals' Q1 fundraising with $8.3M haul

The Conservative Party raised $8,306,535 in the first quarter of 2023 — more than double the amount the Liberals collected.

The Conservatives' first quarter funds came from 45,659 donors. The Liberals raised $3,614,224 from 30,720 donors over the same time period, according to Elections Canada data.

The Conservative Party said in a news release the fundraising is evidence of support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

"The $8,306,535 raised in Q1 speaks to the growing movement of Canadians who are putting their hard-earned dollars behind a leader who is listening to them and speaking to their concerns," the news release says.

The NDP raised $1,260,952 from 15,594 donors. The Green Party raised $400,915, the Bloc Québécois collected $322,871 and the People's Party took in $296,585.

The Conservative fundraising total is down from the nearly $9.7 million they raised in the last quarter of 2022, which set a record for the most funds raised in a non-election quarter. The Liberals collected nearly $5.8 million in the last three months of 2022.