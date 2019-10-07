Tories promising free admission to Canada's national museums
Scheer says he'd also list the gravesites of former PMs and GGs as national historic sites
The Conservatives are promising to give Canadians free admission to the country's national museums if they form government this election.
Inspired by the free Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Canadians and visitors should be able to visit Canada's museums at no cost every day.
"These incredible institutions belong to all Canadians," he said this morning from the Ottawa Marriott Hotel.
There are nine national museums in Canada, seven of them located in the capital region. They include:
- National Gallery of Canada (Ottawa)
- Canadian Museum of History (Gatineau, Que.)
- Canadian War Museum (Ottawa)
- Canadian Museum of Nature (Ottawa)
- Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 (Halifax, N.S.)
- Canadian Museum for Human Rights (Winnipeg, Man.)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum (Ottawa)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum (Ottawa)
- Canada Agriculture Museum (Ottawa)
The Parliamentary Budget Officer says eliminating these facilities' admission fees would cost about $20 million in 2020-2021 and rise to $22 million a decade from now.
Scheer also is promising to designate the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina, which celebrates the history of the national police force, as a national museum and offer free admission.
Saskatchewan MP and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale already has promised to upgrade the heritage centre to a national museum.
A Conservative government also would designate the gravesites of former prime ministers and Governors General as national historic sites, said Scheer.
"Because I believe Canada's history should always be celebrated. Is it perfect? Of course not. But we must never allow political correctness to erase what made us who we are," he said.
"We should celebrate the giants of our history, like Macdonald, Mackenzie-King and Laurier."
The Liberals are offering a $200 "culture pass" to every child turning 12 to cover the cost of theatres, museums, art galleries and other cultural venues.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.