Scheer promises to slash foreign aid spending by 25 per cent

A Conservative government would slash Canada's foreign aid spending by 25 per cent, withholding international assistance from what the party is calling "middle- and upper-income countries as well as hostile regimes."

Speaking in Toronto, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he would use the $1.5 billion in savings to pay for other policies in the Conservatives' yet-to-be-released platform.

He's also promising to redirect $700 million toward aid for the world's poorest countries, with an additional focus on children in conflict zones.

The Conservatives are defining "middle- and upper-income countries" as those with a Human Development Index above 0.6, which includes Argentina, China and Barbados. The United Nations figure measures life expectancy, education and standard of living and was created to assess the overall development of a country, not economic growth alone.

Scheer said today that Tuesday's announcement would not affect groups receiving aid to provide abortion and maternal health services to women and girls abroad.

"We are not reopening this debate at any level. What this is about is which types of countries will receive financial assistance. And so, groups that are receiving funding will continue to receive funding going in future," he said.

"This decision does not affect groups or programs going forward."

Scheer also went after Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's record on the world stage, citing his opponent's trip to India and his "gushing" praise for Fidel Castro.

Scheer was asked whether the cuts could affect Canada's bid for a seat on the UN Security Council. "It's more important to me that I help Canadians get ahead than curry favour at the United Nations," he replied. "That is our priority. That is our focus."

During his announcement, Scheer also committed to providing additional support to Ukraine and using Canada's Magnitsky law to target countries like Iran. That law allows the Canadian government to impose sanctions and travel bans on foreign officials responsible for human rights violations.

According to Global Affairs, Canada spent more than $6 billion on international assistance during the 2017-2018 fiscal year. The top five recipients were Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mali and Nigeria.