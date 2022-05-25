Conservatives call on Canada Soccer to cancel match with Iranian team

The Conservatives are joining a growing number of calls for Canada Soccer to cancel a controversial exhibition game against Iran set for next month in Vancouver.

The families of those who died aboard Flight PS752 when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down the plane in 2020 — killing all 176 passengers and crew members, including 85 Canadians and permanent residents — say they plan to protest outside the stadium if the match goes ahead.

The families say they see the exhibition match as an insult because they want justice for their loved ones — especially given persistent concerns about the IRGC's possible ties to Iran's team.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said it was a bad idea for Canada Soccer to invite the Iranian soccer team to B.C. Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart also has condemned the match.

Now, Conservative MPs Matt Jeneroux and Richard Martel are calling on Canada Soccer to scrub the nearly sold-out match.

"Hosting the Iranian national soccer team as victims of Flight PS752 are still suffering and seeking compensation is reprehensible and will only further serve to legitimize the Iranian regime," the MPs wrote in a media statement.

CBC News reported this week that the head of Iran's soccer team said it would make a profit off the friendly match for the first time in 22 years.

The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media that Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 for the friendly match on June 5.

Canada Soccer did not confirm the quoted sum but said it's standard practice in international soccer to pay visiting teams an appearance fee to cover travel expenses.

Estili said that after the team covers its expenses, it expects to bank $200,000.

"Paying the team $400,000 as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — which the House of Commons has called on the Trudeau government to list as a terrorist entity — has directly and indirectly taken over sports clubs in Iran over the past 20 years is simply unacceptable," wrote Jeneroux and Martel.

Canada has only placed a part of the IRGC on its terrorism list — despite a 2018 Commons resolution that called on the federal government to designate the IRGC in its entirety as a terrorist entity.

The news outlet Politico reported Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden has now finalized his decision to keep the IRGC on the United States' terrorist blacklist.

Adding to concerns surrounding the game, Estili was photographed at a birthday party in Tehran last month with an alleged Iranian intelligence informant with ties to the IRGC who is wanted by the FBI.

Iranian national soccer team manager Hamid Estili (left) with Mahmoud Khazein (right) at a birthday party on April 8. (Entekhab )

A warrant is out for Mahmoud Kahzein's arrest related to an alleged plot to kidnap international targets, including three people in Canada. The FBI is now looking into possible links between the two men, according to one of the victims.

Trudeau said Tuesday that it will be up to the Canada Border Services agency to determine if Iran's soccer team is allowed to enter the country.

Speaking with reporters in Tehran on Wednesday, Estili said that the team does not yet have its Canadian visas. He said the team is making last-minute preparations and is experiencing difficulties in organizing the trip and covering expenses. He also said that the visas will not be issued if they are not picked up at a specific time in Turkey.

According to an Iranian state media outlet, Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry, on Tuesday accused Canada of politicizing the upcoming match.

Khatibzadeh told Press TV that Iran's football federation has made arrangements for the game and Iran will hold Canada responsible for any violations of its agreement with Canada Soccer.

While some in the Iranian-Canadian community have called for the game to be cancelled, several people have contacted CBC to say they welcome the match.

Iran is ranked 21st in the FIFA men's world rankings. Canada is ranked 38th.

Longtime sports journalist and CBC News contributor John Molinaro said it appears Canada Soccer only viewed the game as a way for Team Canada to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and didn't consider the public relations fallout.

The federal government gave Canada Soccer more than $3 million in funding for this fiscal year, but says none of the money went to the men's team or to this game.