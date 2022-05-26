Conservative Party to hold 3rd leadership debate as voting continues

The Conservative Party of Canada has announced that it will hold a third leadership debate for the candidates looking to succeed Erin O'Toole as the party's official leader.

The Party's Leadership Election Organizing Committee said it made the decision after surveying 24,000 members and finding that 65 per cent supported the move.

The announcement will be welcomed by former Quebec premier and leadership candidate Jean Charest who called for a third debate in a social media post Wednesday afternoon.

Along with Charest, candidates Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber have expressed support for a third debate.

Leslyn Lewis's campaign recently said she was travelling the country meeting members, but would attend a third debate if the party decided to hold one.

The Ayes have it! LEOC is holding a third leadership debate. Thanks to the 24,000 members who responded to our survey, voting overwhelmingly (65%) for more action. Stay tuned for details. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cpcldr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cpcldr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> —@CPC_HQ

Members saw candidates perform in two party-sanctioned debates in May. The English-language debate took place in Edmonton, followed by a French-language debate in Laval, Que.

The party told campaigns they could expect candidates to be called back for a possible third debate in early August.

Charest's outreach and call for another debate comes as party members have begun voting for their next leader, and the party has started validating the ballots that have been returned.

The party is looking at a voter list with more than 670,000 names, which is more than double the size when members picked O'Toole to lead the Conservatives in 2020.

The official results from this race will be announced in Ottawa on Sept. 10.