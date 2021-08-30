Conservatives call for probe into workplace assessment involving Liberal candidate Raj Saini

On the eve of the first official debate of the election campaign, the Conservatives are calling on the clerk of the House of Commons to determine whether a review was properly conducted regarding workplace issues at Liberal candidate Raj Saini's office.

Seven sources with knowledge of the matter told CBC News of four different instances of Saini allegedly making unwanted sexual advances or inappropriate comments toward Liberal staffers during his six years in office.

Saini denied on Tuesday ever acting inappropriately. He said an "independent third-party review " of his office conducted through the House of Commons last summer cleared him of harassment.

Trudeau also defended Saini on the campaign trail this week and is allowing him to run for re-election in Kitchener Centre. Trudeau said his party takes complaints seriously and insisted that "there have been rigorous processes undertaken" in Saini's case.

But a female senior staffer who alleges Saini mistreated her said the process was not "rigorous." She said she wasn't allowed to take part in the workplace assessment, even though her concerns were what prompted the review in the first place.

Conservative candidate Michelle Rempel Garner sent a two-page letter to Clerk of the House Charles Robert today asking whether the review of Sani's office followed the "House of Commons Workplace Harassment and Violence Prevention Policy" — which requires that the complainant be interviewed.

'This does not sound like an actual investigation'

"This does not sound like an actual investigation, and certainly not one conducted under the Policy," she wrote to Robert.

Rempel Garner wrote that the fact the complainant wasn't interviewed in this case "has led me to question whether or not this policy is sufficient and actually works."

"Given that Mr. Saini has been allowed to reoffer as a Liberal candidate, should he be re-elected, given the gravity of the CBC reports of allegations against him, the rest of the parliamentary community must have clear assurances that the policy worked and that they are not working in the midst of someone who allegedly may present concerns regarding their safety and well-being," she wrote.

The senior staffer who said she wasn't allowed to participate in the review filed a Canadian Human Rights Commission complaint last year alleging Saini touched her thigh on more than one occasion, made inappropriate comments and harassed her. Fearing career reprisals, she asked CBC News to keep her identity confidential.

She alleges Saini's treatment contributed to her mental distress. She said she tried to take her own life by overdosing on pills in Saini's office in March 2020.

The staffer showed CBC News an email in which Saini said he engaged a human resources consultant to conduct a workplace assessment of the office to address the issues she had raised, and that she could participate once she returned from sick leave.

Liberal whip Mark Holland's office also sent her an email saying she would have an opportunity to take part in the workplace assessment.

"As soon as you brought this to our attention, we inquired into the matter and was advised that the MP engaged a Senior HR Consultant to undertake a workplace assessment process to help address any concerns staff may have," wrote Holland's chief of staff Charles-Eric Lépine. "I understand that you will also have the opportunity to take part once you are ready to return to work."

But in August 2020, while she was on leave, the House of Commons dismissed her, citing "cause as a result" of her "misconduct," according to the former staffer's dismissal letter.

The letter also states the former staffer turned down a mediation process with Saini. The former staffer said she didn't trust the mediation process was impartial.

The dismissal letter said the staffer "repeatedly breached" her "duty of good faith and loyalty to" her "employer" through "persistent and incessant unwelcome and disparaging comments toward the MP."

The staffer shared with CBC News a string of emails and texts she sent Saini while on sick leave, saying that if Saini did not apologize she would sue, go to HR or go public with her story.

Saini got police involved and warned her to stop contacting him, she said.