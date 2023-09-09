Content
Conservatives approve policies to limit transgender health care for minors, end race-based hiring

Conservative delegates voted Saturday to add some new social conservative policies to their policy playbook including a proposal to limit access to transgender health care for minors and do away with vaccine mandates.

John Paul Tasker · CBC News ·
Conservative delegate Patrick Wuori waves a flag.
Conservative delegate Patrick Wuori speaks to the crowd prior to party leader Pierre Poilievre's Friday speech at the Conservative Party Convention in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Conservative delegates voted Saturday to add some new social conservative policies to their policy playbook, including a proposal to limit access to transgender health care for minors and do away with vaccine mandates.

While some members warned these policies could be weaponized by their political opponents to hurt their standing among more moderate voters, a strong majority of the delegates on hand voted for one motion that stated children should be prohibited from gender-related "life-altering medicinal or surgical interventions," and another motion that said Canadians should have "bodily autonomy" when it comes to vaccines and other health treatments.

About 69 per cent of the delegates agreed that young people should be barred from gender-affirming care, which sometimes includes hormone-related treatments that delay puberty or promote the development of masculine or feminine sex characteristics.

The vaccine issue sparked comments about events that transpired during the COVID-19 pandemic, including high-profile freedom rallies.

About 68 per cent of delegates voted on the motion to "affirm Canadians have the freedom and right to refuse vaccines."

The delegates were in lockstep on most policy matters.

On the issue of preferential hiring for minorities by research institutions, delegates passed a policy that said federally funded jobs should go to a person who's best qualified, "irrespective of the personal immutable characteristics," stated the motion.

About 95 per cent of members on hand for the vote agreed.

On a similar matter, 81 per cent of delegates supported a policy to end "forced political, cultural or ideological training of any kind" at a workplace, such as mandatory diversity training and other such programs.

Discussion about the motion focused on Jordan Peterson, a professor with a large following in right-wing circles, who was ordered by the University of Toronto to take social media training in the wake of complaints about his controversial online posts and statements.

