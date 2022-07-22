Conservative Party explains why it disqualified Patrick Brown from leadership race

A Conservative committee reviewing Patrick Brown's disqualification from the Tory leadership race has concluded the party had the evidence it needed to recommend he be removed from contention.

Its decision contains new allegations Brown used money orders to purchase memberships and allowed non-compliant membership sales through a portal.

"Mr. Brown was afforded ample opportunity to address these serious concerns," Ian Brodie, chair of the party's leadership election organizing committee, said in a media statement.

"We take the integrity of our leadership election process seriously. We will continue to make decisions according to the rules of the race and in the spirit of fairness."

Brown's legal counsel filed a notice of appeal after the party's leadership election organizing committee voted to remove him based on a recommendation from its chief returning officer.

A dispute resolution appeals committee had to decide whether the officer possessed the evidence needed to recommend Brown be removed.

It says the evidence included allegations Brown allowed more than 500 non-compliant membership sales and used money orders to purchase 265 memberships.

The committee also says Brown offered an "excuse" when presented with an allegation that a long-time party organizer had been paid for work on his campaign by a third-party corporation.

Brown has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing in the leadership race. He has claimed the party wanted him out of the race in order to clear an easy path to victory for Pierre Poilievre.

"The party would have manufactured anything to disqualify me from the race," Brown said on CBC News Network's Power & Politics earlier this week.

While Brown has said he'll pursue his legal fight against the party and its decision to drop him from the race, he earlier this week announced his intention to seek a second term as mayor of Brampton.