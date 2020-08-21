Conservative Party member resigns membership over racist email

A Conservative Party member who sent a racist email to the Patrick Brown leadership campaign has resigned his membership, ending the party's investigation into the matter.

The former party member expressed support for Nazism and Adolf Hitler and made racist remarks about several ethnic groups in the email sent last week to the Brown campaign, after the campaign denounced the racist "white replacement" conspiracy theory in an email.

The party launched the investigation in response to a complaint the Brown campaign filed. It informed leadership campaigns Sunday night about the resignation, according to public affairs strategist Chisholm Pothier, who is working for the Brown campaign.

Michelle Rempell Garner, a Conservative MP and co-chair of Brown's campaign who first brought the email to public attention, welcomed the news on Twitter.

"Glad to see that person resign their membership as a result of the investigation. If there's one thing we all should agree on, it's that there's no home for racism in @CPC_HQ," she tweeted.

The email writer stated in the email that they support Pierre Poilievre, Brown's rival for the Conservative leadership.

Poilievre said in a statement after the email was made public that the member should lose their party membership, and that racism has no place in his campaign or the party.