Conservatives demand national plan to end COVID-19 restrictions

The federal Conservatives are calling for a national plan to reopen the economy even as fears rise that some provinces are on the cusp of a third wave of the pandemic.

In a motion going before the House of Commons today, the Conservatives are demanding the federal government develop and present to Parliament "a clear data-driven plan to support safely, gradually and permanently lifting COVID-19 restrictions."

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole cited calls from national business organizations and one of the country's largest unions for a strategy to get Canadians back to work. He said he agrees with those organizations that it is "unsustainable" to rely on lockdowns while waiting for COVID-19 vaccines to be widely administered.

"The President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom have both released public plans for economic reopening," O'Toole said at a Tuesday news conference. "But [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau refuses to give Canadians clarity on whether and when regular and social life will be able to resume, and under what circumstances and conditions."

It's unclear what impact a national plan would have, given that most COVID-19 restrictions that govern daily life, particularly business openings and gathering limits, fall under provincial jurisdiction.

O'Toole said the government's plan should include a vision of what a reopened economy would look like and lay out specific benchmarks that will be used to determine when it should happen.

He faulted the government for failing to implement rapid testing as an alternative to COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in areas of federal jurisdiction like air travel and border restrictions.

Third wave rising

The non-binding Conservative motion comes as COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions have begun to level off or increase nationally.

In a statement on Monday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said COVID-19 case counts stabilized at a high level in mid-February and have since begun to rise again, driven by more transmissible variants of the coronavirus. Though some lagging indicators, including hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths had been declining, Tam said those declines had levelled off or increased slightly.

Canada recorded 4,935 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while the seven-day average of new daily cases was 3,297 between from March 12 to 18.

Top public health officials in Ontario said on Monday that province is already in the third wave, although it's unclear how severe it will be.

Tam warned that the vaccine rollout — despite ramping up significantly starting this week — won't be enough to bring case counts down.

"While vaccine programs accelerate, it will be important to maintain a high degree of caution. Any easing of public health measures must be done slowly with enhanced testing, screening and genomic analysis to detect variants of concern," Tam said.

O'Toole said he is particularly worried about the economic and mental health impact of COVID-19 restrictions on Canadians.

"There isn't a Canadian whose family hasn't been impacted by the mental health challenged during this pandemic — my own included," O'Toole said. "We can't begin to solve the quiet crisis of mental health without first having a plan to end the isolation of lockdowns."

The Conservative motion calls for a plan to be presented within 20 days of its passage.