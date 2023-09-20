Conservative MPs told not to talk to media, post about 'parental rights' protests

Conservative MPs were told not to post online or talk to media about competing protests on Parliament Hill that saw protesters clash over how schools should handle LGBTQ+ issues.

The Canadian Press obtained a copy of the message sent to members of Pierre Poilievre's caucus, which warned them not to speak publicly about the issue and provided talking points they could use to communicate with their constituents.

It is common for the Opposition leader's office to issue suggested talking points on prominent issues. It has done so on topics that Conservative MPs frequently speak to reporters about, such as bail reform and inflation.

Poilievre's office has not provided a response to a request for comment.

The memo about protests organized all over Canada says protesters have "legitimate points to make" about what it describes as "parental rights."

Thousands of people gathered in cities across the country for competing protests, yelling and chanting at each other about the way schools instruct sexuality and gender identity and how teachers refer to transgender youth.