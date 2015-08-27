Conservative MP David Sweet joins chorus calling for end to COVID-19 restrictions
A Conservative MP has joined the chorus of voices calling for an end to COVID-19 lockdowns.
The Ontario MP took part in non-essential travel over the holidays
Ontario MP David Sweet says the pandemic-related restrictions are causing deep psychological and economic damage.
He says the public health measures should focus on vulnerable communities, not healthy individuals.
Sweet, who represents Flamborough-Glanbrook, took part in non-essential travel earlier this year and was then removed from his post as chair of a House of Commons committee. He isn't seeking re-election.
He's not the only Conservative MP who has expressed frustration with the existing level of COVID-19 restrictions. Several have also spoken out against the new hotel quarantine and testing regime for incoming travellers to Canada.
