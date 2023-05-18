Parliament votes down Conservative motion against safe supply of drugs

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has failed to persuade the House of Commons to condemn the Liberal government's approach to fighting drug addiction.

In a vote of 209 to 113 today, MPs defeated a motion presented by Poilievre.

It took aim at the federal government's harm reduction policies but focused mainly on its decision to fund the supply of pharmaceutical alternatives as a replacement for certain illicit drugs.

The government has pointed to experts who say that a poisoned drug supply is one of the main reasons so many Canadians are dying from unintentional overdoses, and that providing access to other drugs as a substitute saves lives.

Since becoming Conservative leader last fall, Poilievre has claimed that approach drives addiction instead of offering treatment. He argues it has led to wider access to dangerous drugs by users who, instead of taking them, turn around and sell them. Poilievre has proposed diverting money used to fund safe supply toward treatment.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett has told MPs that his criticisms are not based on evidence. Her office added in a statement today that Health Canada is not aware of substitute drugs "flooding the streets."

"For Pierre Poilievre to state untrue information about safer supply, and try to create barriers to accessing harm reduction services that are saving lives amid this ongoing crisis, is incredibly irresponsible and dehumanizing to people who use drugs," a spokeswoman said in a statement from Bennett's office.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett speaks to reporters before Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

It said the government takes reports of diversion "very seriously." Bennett's office also pointed out that the British Columbia coroner's service, which studied deaths from drug toxicity from 2012 to 2022 in the province, concluded there was "no indication that prescribed safe supply is contributing to illicit drug deaths."

"The Conservatives want to take us back to the failed ideology of Harper-era drug policy, and the war on drugs that was proven to be ineffective, costly, deadly, and deeply stigmatizing," said Bennett's office.

A coalition of groups that advocate on behalf of drug users in B.C. and those whose loved ones have died from opioid-related overdoses released a statement Monday voicing concern about hydromorphone, one of the drug alternatives Poilievre has singled out as problematic.

The joint statement from organizations, including the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, says such prescriptions "help many of us reduce or eliminate our reliance on street drugs."

"If we get cut off, our risks will go up."