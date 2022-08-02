Conservatives raised more than Liberals and NDP combined in 2nd quarter of 2022

The federal Conservatives raised more money than the Liberals and NDP combined during the second quarter of this year, as the party inches closer to choosing a new leader.

The Conservatives raised over $4.4 million between April 1 and June 30, while the Liberals raised nearly $2.8 million and the New Democrats received almost $1.2 million in contributions.

Financial returns filed with Elections Canada also lay out contributions to the Conservative federal leadership candidates during the second quarter, which totalled over $8 million.

Front-runner Pierre Poilievre received the most contributions of the candidates running for leadership of the party.

Poilievre raised just over $4 million, while former Quebec premier Jean Charest raised almost $1.4 million for the race.

The fundraising results come on the eve of the party's final leadership debate on Wednesday night.

Charest, Roman Baber and Scott Aitchison are scheduled to participate in the 90 minute event starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The two other candidates in the running, Poilievre and Leslyn Lewis, announced last week they would be sitting out the debate.

Conservatives have until Sept 6 at 5 pm ET to mail the envelope containing their ballots. The winner will be announced on Sept 10.