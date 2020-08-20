How to watch, listen and follow the Conservative leadership results this weekend

CBC will have full coverage this weekend as the Conservative Party of Canada picks its new leader.

Four candidates — Leslyn Lewis, Peter MacKay, Erin O'Toole and Derek Sloan — are competing for the party's top post and to become leader of Canada's Official Opposition.

Mail-in ballots are due by Friday at 5 p.m. ET and the results will be announced by the party during an event in Ottawa on Sunday evening beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can follow CBC's special coverage as Conservatives pick their next leader:

Saturday

Listen to The House, with host Chris Hall, on CBC Radio One starting at 9 a.m. ET and on the CBC Listen app. The CBC's Catherine Cullen and Hannah Thibedeau, who have been following the race from day one, will offer their insights on the candidates with all the backroom chatter leading up to the results.

Stay with CBC News Network and cbcnews.ca throughout the day for the latest news.

Sunday

Listen: Cross Country Checkup, hosted live from Calgary by Kathleen Petty, asks: "Who should lead the Conservative Party of Canada?" Tune in live (1 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. MT, 3 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. AT, 5:30 p.m. NT) on CBC Radio One and streaming on the CBC Listen app and Facebook Live.

Watch: CBC News special coverage hosted by Chief Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton and featuring Vassy Kapelos, host of Power & Politics, starts at 5 p.m. ET on CBC News Network and CBC TV and livestreaming on cbcnews.ca, CBC GEM, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen: National Affairs Editor Chris Hall and the CBC's Martina Fitzgerald host special coverage on CBC Radio One and the CBC Listen App starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Follow: cbcnews.ca for the latest news from Kathleen Harris and JP Tasker as results are announced and for analysis by Éric Grenier and Aaron Wherry afterward.