Conservative leadership candidate profile: Peter MacKay

This is the first in a series of profiles from CBC News' The National on the candidates looking to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

After a five-year break from politics, former Progressive Conservative leader and Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay hopes to make his return as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

More profiles will be posted in the coming days. Conservatives are selecting a new leader using mail-in balloting and the winner is expected to be announced on the weekend.