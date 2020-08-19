Conservative leadership candidate profile: Leslyn Lewis

This is the third in a series of profiles from CBC News' The National on the candidates looking to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Lawyer Leslyn Lewis doesn't have a seat in Parliament but is vying for the Conservative Party of Canada leadership under a social conservative banner — and would become the first Black woman to lead a Canadian national political party if she wins.

Lewis, whose family immigrated to Canada from Jamaica when she was five, has multiple degrees and has practised law for nearly 20 years. She argues that Conservatives need to be clear about what they intend to do in office.

The fourth and final profile will be posted Thursday. Conservatives are selecting a new leader using mail-in balloting and the winner is expected to be announced on the weekend.

