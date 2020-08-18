Conservative leadership candidate profile: Erin O'Toole

This is the second in a series of profiles from CBC News' The National on the candidates looking to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Erin O'Toole, an Ontario Conservative MP, is making his third bid for the leadership of the party, after putting his name forward as interim leader when Stephen Harper stepped down and then mounting a bid in the race won by Andrew Scheer.

The son of a former provincial politician, O'Toole is a Canadian Forces veteran and a former veterans affairs minister and is looking to take the fight to the Liberals from the right.

More profiles will be posted in the coming days. Conservatives are selecting a new leader using mail-in balloting and the winner is expected to be announced on the weekend.