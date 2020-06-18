Conservative leadership candidates meet tonight for the last official debate

The four Conservative leadership contenders will meet tonight for the only official English-language debate of this campaign.

CBCNews.ca will carry the debate live starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Many expect to see the two frontrunners — former cabinet ministers Peter MacKay and Erin O'Toole — spend most of the debate attacking each other, while the two lesser-known candidates — Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis and rookie MP Derek Sloan — work to introduce themselves to the people who will be picking Andrew Scheer's successor.

The debate will be moderated by Lisa Raitt, a former MP and deputy party leader. Raitt is the co-chair of the Conservative Party's leadership election organizing committee (LEOC) alongside last night's moderator, Dan Nowlan.

Here's how you can watch and follow the debate on CBC:

Power & Politics with Vassy Kapelos will have special coverage of the English debate 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on CBC News Network and livestreamed at CBCnews.ca.

You can also watch the livestream on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

We'll have an updated story on the debate with video clips at cbc.ca/politics.

The topics up for debate include COVID-10 measures, seniors, "how to win a majority government and broaden the voter coalition," issues affecting Indigenous people and social conservatism.

The party also has added "racism in Canada" to the list of topics that will be discussed by the contenders tonight.

The candidates met last night for a televised debate in French.

MacKay and O'Toole spent much of the debate attacking one another. MacKay tried to brand O'Toole as out of step with the mainstream on social issues like abortion. He also suggested O'Toole would replicate some of the Liberal government's environmental policies, saying Canada doesn't need an "Erin Trudeau".

O'Toole has courted social conservative voters and also has said he's uncomfortable with the Liberal government's legislation to ban conversion therapy.

WATCH | The opening statements from the French-language debate (with English translation)

Erin O'Toole, Peter MacKay, Leslyn Lewis and Derek Sloan deliver their opening statements in the first of two CPC moderated debates in Toronto. 4:16

O'Toole, in turn, tried last night to present MacKay as yesterday's man and called MacKay a "career politician" who doesn't have what it takes to defeat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next election.

MacKay led the Progressive Conservative Party in the early 2000s until it merged with the Canadian Alliance to form the current Conservative Party.

MacKay said O'Toole revealed himself as an "angry man" by launching attack ads during the campaign.

O'Toole defended his environmental policies, saying the party needs to present a credible climate plan to Canadians in the next election. He said MacKay, as defence minister, failed to deliver on key equipment procurement files such as the F-35.

Lewis said afterward that debating in French was a "scary" experience as she has little knowledge of the language. She said tonight's debate will offer a more level playing field because all of the candidates are anglophones. Lewis, a Pentecostal, has promised changes on social issues like conversion therapy and abortion.

She also has touted an economic plan that she says will boost the natural resources sector.

Like Lewis, Sloan is courting the social conservative wing of the party. He has a 12-point "pro-life" plan and has taken a harder line than his opponents on immigration. Sloan is proposing to work with the provinces to craft laws that would force women to receive an ultrasound before they go through with an abortion.

The election, which will be conducted entirely by mail, is scheduled to end on August 21.