Conservative leadership candidate profile: Derek Sloan

This is the final video in a series of profiles from CBC News' The National on the candidates looking to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

A newly minted MP seeking the Conservative leadership, Derek Sloan hopes to rally what he says is a growing socially conservative base in the party. Sloan has made some controversial statements during his campaign, including questioning the loyalty to Canada of Theresa Tam, the country's top public health official — and he has done so unapologetically, vowing he will never bow to political correctness.

Conservatives are selecting a new leader using mail-in balloting and the winner will be announced on Sunday.

