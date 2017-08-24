Prominent Tories turn on leadership hopeful who calls being gay a 'choice'

Prominent Tories, including a number of Conservative leadership hopefuls, are piling on prospective candidate Richard Décarie after he called being gay a "choice" on national television.

"I think LGBTQ is a Liberal term. I don't talk about people that way," the former staffer told CTV's Power Play Wednesday night.

"Do you think that's a choice or do you think it's biological?" asked host Evan Solomon.

"I think it's a choice," responded Décarie. "How people are behaving, it's one thing. I think government has [the] responsibility to encourage the traditional value that we have had for the past years."

I vehemently reject this message. I will not serve under someone whose leadership pitch is that someone's sexuality is something to be "fixed". I am full on tired of this type of shit defining the conservative movement in Canada. Giddyup, you're going to have to go through me. <a href="https://t.co/mHvlGfFWQc">https://t.co/mHvlGfFWQc</a> —@MichelleRempel

Décarie, who was a deputy chief of staff to former prime minister Stephen Harper from 2003 to 2005, pointed to his record voting against Canada's same-sex marriage legislation back in 2004.

"Marriage is exclusive to a man and a woman," he said.

A number of Conservatives who are expected to run for the leadership were quick to distance themselves — and the party — from Décarie's stance.

"Being gay is not a choice and nobody should be running for office on a platform to roll back hard-won rights," tweeted former cabinet minister Peter MacKay after a clip of the interview began racking up thousands of views online.

Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre, who is expected to make his bid official in the coming days, said Décarie does not speak for Conservatives.

"Being gay is not a choice. Being ignorant is," he tweeted.

Erin O'Toole, another former cabinet minister who is musing a bid, called Décarie's statement "ridiculous," and Sarnia MP Marilyn Gladu, who like MacKay has publicly signalled a leadership run, said it was "unacceptable."

The social conservative vote

The party voted to end its official opposition to gay marriage in 2016, more than a decade after Canada legalized same-sex marriage.

It remains to be seen how much sway the social conservative wing will have on picking a leader to replace Andrew Scheer, who had his own socially conservative leanings.

Both Décarie and Ontario MP Derek Sloan, who announced his intentions to run on Wednesday, are pitching themselves to the social conservatives in the party.

In the 2017 leadership race, with the help of groups like Campaign Life Coalition, former MP Brad Trost came in fourth place in a field of 14 candidates.

"I am full on tired of this type of shit defining the conservative movement in Canada," tweeted Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel on Wednesday.

"I will not serve under someone whose leadership pitch is that someone's sexuality is something to be 'fixed.'"