How to watch and follow the Conservative leadership debates
The Conservative Party of Canada is holding two leadership debates in Toronto this week — a French-language debate tonight and an English debate on Thursday. Here's how to watch the debates on CBC.
4 candidates debate in French on Wednesday and in English on Thursday
The debates are being moderated by the co-chairs of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee. Dan Nowlan will moderate Wednesday's French debate, while former MP and cabinet minister Lisa Raitt will moderate the English debate.
Four candidates are seeking the leadership: Leslyn Lewis, Peter MacKay, Erin O'Toole and Derek Sloan.
The candidates will each take media questions following the debates.
Here's how you can watch and follow the debates on CBC:
Wednesday: French-language debate
- CBC.ca will livestream the French-language debate with English translation, starting at 7 p.m. ET.
- You can also watch the livestream with English translation live on Facebook.
- You can read about the debate and view video clips in our updated story at cbc.ca/politics.
Thursday: English-language debate
- Power & Politics with Vassy Kapelos will have special coverage of the English debate 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on CBC News Network and livestreamed at CBC.ca.
- We'll have an updated story on the debate with video clips at cbc.ca/politics
