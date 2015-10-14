Ed Fast rejects Scheer's offer of critic's post, cites leadership concerns

Ed Fast, a former trade minister under Stephen Harper, has turned down an offer to serve in Andrew Scheer's "shadow cabinet," citing concerns about his leadership.

In an interview with CBC News, Fast said he spoke with the Conservative leader this week about where he might fit into the lineup of critics tasked with scrutinizing Liberal cabinet ministers.

"I expressed my desire not to be included at this time," he said.

"Mr. Scheer, I believe, is entitled to surround himself with a team that fully supports his leadership and I'm looking forward to remaining fully in the affairs of our Conservative caucus and to holding Justin Trudeau to account for his actions, his words and how he leads this country."

Rachael Harder, the party's status of women critic in the last Parliament, is also no longer part of the Conservative shadow cabinet. Both Harder and Fast endorsed Erin O'Toole in the last Conservative leadership contest.

Some MPs will keep the files they held before the election. James Bezan, for example, remains defence critic, Pierre Poilievre is still the finance critic, O'Toole stays on as foreign affairs critic and Marilyn Gladu continues as the health critic.

Others have been tasked with new files, including Michelle Rempel Garner — now the critic for industry and economic development — and Peter Kent, now critic for immigration, refugees and citizenship.

Here is the full list of critics: