Ed Fast rejects Scheer's offer of critic's post, cites leadership concerns
Rachael Harder also absent from Conservative list of cabinet critics
Ed Fast, a former trade minister under Stephen Harper, has turned down an offer to serve in Andrew Scheer's "shadow cabinet," citing concerns about his leadership.
In an interview with CBC News, Fast said he spoke with the Conservative leader this week about where he might fit into the lineup of critics tasked with scrutinizing Liberal cabinet ministers.
"I expressed my desire not to be included at this time," he said.
"Mr. Scheer, I believe, is entitled to surround himself with a team that fully supports his leadership and I'm looking forward to remaining fully in the affairs of our Conservative caucus and to holding Justin Trudeau to account for his actions, his words and how he leads this country."
Rachael Harder, the party's status of women critic in the last Parliament, is also no longer part of the Conservative shadow cabinet. Both Harder and Fast endorsed Erin O'Toole in the last Conservative leadership contest.
Some MPs will keep the files they held before the election. James Bezan, for example, remains defence critic, Pierre Poilievre is still the finance critic, O'Toole stays on as foreign affairs critic and Marilyn Gladu continues as the health critic.
Others have been tasked with new files, including Michelle Rempel Garner — now the critic for industry and economic development — and Peter Kent, now critic for immigration, refugees and citizenship.
Here is the full list of critics:
- Ziad Aboultaif: digital government
- Dan Albas: employment, workforce development and disability inclusion
- Mel Arnold: fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
- John Barlow: agriculture and agri-food
- Michael Barrett: ethics
- Luc Berthold: infrastructure and communities
- Steven Blaney: Canadian heritage
- Kelly Block: public services and procurement
- Colin Carrie: Canada-U.S. relations and the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
- Michael Chong: democratic institutions
- James Cumming: small business and export promotion
- Raquel Dancho: diversity and inclusion and youth
- Chris d'Entremont: official languages and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
- Gérard Deltell: intergovernmental affairs
- Todd Doherty: transport
- Kerry-Lynne Findlay: environment and climate change
- Cheryl Gallant: veterans affairs (associate) and the Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario
- Bernard Généreux: rural economic development and the Economic Development Agency of Canada for Regions of Quebec
- Garnett Genuis: multiculturalism
- Marilyn Gladu: health
- Tracy Gray: interprovincial trade
- Randy Hoback: international trade
- Matt Jeneroux: infrastructure and communities (associate)
- Pat Kelly: finance (associate)
- Hon. Peter Kent: immigration, refugees and citizenship
- Stephanie Kusie: families, children and social development
- Mike Lake: international development
- Richard Lehoux: agriculture and agri-food (associate)
- Richard Martel: national defence (associate)
- Phil McColeman: veterans affairs
- Cathy McLeod: natural resources (forestry and mining)
- Rob Moore: justice and attorney general
- Marty Morantz: national revenue
- Glen Motz: public safety and emergency preparedness (associate)
- Erin O'Toole: foreign affairs
- Pierre Paul-Hus: public safety and emergency preparedness
- Pierre Poilievre: finance and the National Capital Commission
- Michelle Rempel Garner: industry and economic development
- Blake Richards: tourism and western economic diversification
- Bob Saroya: Queen's Privy Council for Canada
- Jamie Schmale: Crown-Indigenous relations
- Shannon Stubbs: natural resources
- David Sweet: international human rights and religious freedom
- Tim Uppal: Treasury Board
- Karen Vecchio: women and gender equality
- Gary Vidal: Indigenous services
- John Williamson: labour
- Alice Wong: seniors
- Bob Zimmer: northern affairs and the Northern Economic Development Agency
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.