Scheer warns of unaffordable tax increases if Liberals re-elected
Tories spent the weekend sharpening their election message
Andrew Scheer says Canadians can't afford four more years of Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
That's the Conservative leader's rallying cry as he revs up his troops for the last sitting of Parliament before an election this fall.
In a speech to his caucus and nominated candidates, Scheer warns that Canadians will wind up paying more taxes if they re-elect Trudeau's government.
He points to the carbon tax of $20 per tonne of carbon emissions that went into effect this year and is slated to rise by $10 a year until it reaches $50 per tonne by 2022.
But beyond that, Scheer says Trudeau's "never-ending deficits" will force a re-elected Liberal government to raise other taxes.
The focus on what Conservatives consider the Liberals' fiscal failures is to be front and centre Monday when Parliament resumes business after a lengthy Christmas break.
