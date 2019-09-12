Winnipeg Conservative candidate steps down due to 'discriminatory' social media posts

Conservative candidate Cameron Ogilvie, who had been running in Winnipeg North, has stepped down at the request of the party after it became aware of "discriminatory" comments posted to social media.

According to a written statement from the party, Ogilvie was asked to step down as soon as it became aware of the posts.

The party said Ogilvie made comments that were "insensitive to Islam and some ethnic groups" and that during the vetting process he deactivated the social media accounts on which the comments were posted.

"Mr. Ogilvie's online comments are not aligned with the values of the Conservative Party of Canada," Conservative campaign spokesman Brock Harrison said in the statement.

"Andrew Scheer has been clear, the notion that one's race or sexual orientation would make them in any way superior to anybody else, is absolutely repugnant. If someone disagrees with that, there is no room for them in the Conservative Party of Canada."

A new candidate for the riding will be named at a later date, according to the statement.

Ogilvie's candidate profile on the Conservative Party website said he had been an active member of the party for the past four years, and served as the president of the electoral district association.

His profile has since been removed from the website.