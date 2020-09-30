Liberals survive confidence vote as COVID-19 aid bill passes unanimously

Parliament has unanimously passed Bill C-4 — legislation authorizing new benefits for workers left jobless or underemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote, which was considered a confidence measure, earned the support of the more adversarial parties, the Bloc Quebecois and the Conservatives — passing 306-0.

The bill is intended to replace the now-defunct $500 per-week Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which came to an end last weekend after helping almost 9 million Canadians weather the pandemic's impact.

Earlier Tuesday, Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said in a tweet that because the creation of the benefits is central to the government's response plan to the second wave of the pandemic, it would be made a confidence vote.

Bill <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/C4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#C4</a> was adopted at 2nd reading. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a><br><br>Yeas: 306 ✅ <br>Nays: 0❌ <a href="https://t.co/rCyb1ksCA4">pic.twitter.com/rCyb1ksCA4</a> —@HoCChamber

The bill introduces a series of new COVID-19 benefits for Canadians to ease their transition away from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

"We are in the [second] wave of #COVID-19, but we have a plan. Our bill on sick leave and support to families is at the core of it. We will consider the vote on the legislation as a matter of confidence," Rodriguez tweeted.

"Canadians can't wait. We need to move forward. Together."

We are in the 2nd wave of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>, but we have a plan. Our bill on sick leave and support to families is at the core of it. We will consider the vote on the legislation as a matter of confidence. Canadians can't wait. We need to move forward. Together. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> —@pablorodriguez

The bill sets up three new benefits for Canadians who won't qualify for EI but are still affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

They include the Canada Recovery Benefit for self-employed and gig workers, expanded sick leave and a caregiver benefit for workers who must stay home to care for a child or another dependent because their school, daycare or other day program facility has been shut down due to COVID.