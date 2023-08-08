CBC/Radio-Canada has joined other news publishers and broadcasters in requesting that Canada's Competition Bureau investigate Meta's decision to block news content on its digital platforms in Canada, describing the social media giant's decision as "anticompetitive."

Meta, which owns platforms like Facebook and Instagram, announced recently that it is permanently ending news availability for users in Canada in response to the country's Online News Act, or Bill C-18, a law that requires tech companies like Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms.

Critics of Bill C-18, including Meta and Google, say it's unfair, unworkable and amounts to a tax on links, with no recognition of the traffic or "free marketing" the tech companies provide to news publishers.

Meta has previously said that the only way it can "reasonably comply with this legislation is to end news availability" for users in Canada.

WATCH | What Meta's decision to block news in Canada means: Can't see news on your social media? Here's what you need to know Duration 0:50 CBC's Griffin Jaeger discusses the Online News Act, Bill C-18, and how tech giants are responding to this new Canadian legislation

Meta's conduct called 'anticompetitive'

"Meta's practices are clearly designed to discipline Canadian news companies, prevent them from participating in and accessing the advertising market, and significantly reduce their visibility to Canadians on social media channels," the CBC said in a joint statement with the Canadian Association of Broadcasters and News Media Canada, a trade organization that represents newspapers.

"Meta's anticompetitive conduct, which has attracted the attention of regulators around the world, will strengthen its already dominant position in advertising and social media distribution and harm Canadian journalism," the statement read.

"The applicants ask the Competition Bureau to use its investigative and prosecutorial tools to protect competition and prohibit Meta from continuing to block Canadians' access to news content."

Legacy media and broadcasters have praised Bill C-18, which promises to "enhance fairness" in the digital news marketplace and help bring more money into shrinking newsrooms.

Tech companies including Meta and Google have been blamed in the past for disrupting and dominating the advertising industry, eclipsing smaller, traditional players.

CBC/Radio-Canada's corporate position is that the Online News Act will help level the playing field and contribute to a healthy news ecosystem in Canada "at a time when 80 per cent of digital ad revenue goes to Facebook and Google," spokesperson Leon Mar has previously said.