O'Toole, Blanchet return to Commons after COVID-19 isolation

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet are back on Parliament Hill today after self-isolating for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Blanchet said his personal experience should serve as a warning to everyone to take public health guidance seriously.

"Some people go through it much more painfully than I did. I was very, very, very lucky. Some people die of that thing," he told a news conference.

"There is no absolute protection. There [are] only ways to reduce the probability of catching the thing and giving it to someone who might be more vulnerable to it."

Blanchet reflects on his COVID-19 experience 1:01 Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet returns to Parliament for his first full day of work after two weeks in isolation with COVID-19. 1:01

O'Toole will take his seat in the House of Commons today for the first time since winning the Conservative leadership race, giving him his first opportunity to go head-to-head with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

His wife Rebecca, who also had tested positive, tweeted that it was a "big day" for him in his new role as leader of the Official Opposition.

Recovered from Covid-19 and first day out of our house in weeks 🙌. Big day as <a href="https://twitter.com/erinotoole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@erinotoole</a> takes his seat in the House of Commons as Leader of the Official Opposition. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/strongerthanever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#strongerthanever</a> <a href="https://t.co/pV50u9jI5o">pic.twitter.com/pV50u9jI5o</a> —@RebeccaOToole1

After today's Commons question period, O'Toole will give a response to the government's throne speech, which was delivered by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette in a scaled-down ceremony last week.

Earlier today, MPs unanimously passed legislation to provide new financial supports to Canadians who are unemployed or have reduced hours due to the pandemic.

The vote on Bill C-4 was declared a confidence test by the minority Liberal government. Conservative MPs had opposed fast-tracking the bill but ended up voting for it, as did Bloc MPs.

The bill must still be passed by the Senate.