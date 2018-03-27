A House of Commons ethics committee meeting is underway in Ottawa today, as opposition MPs push for Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion to testify about his report finding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act.

Dion has said that he would be happy to appear before the committee to discuss his report, but with the Liberals holding a majority on the committee, his appearance is far from certain.

CBC News is carrying the committee live on CBC.ca starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The commissioner's report, released last week, found that Trudeau improperly pressured then-justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to give Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin a deferred prosecution deal to allow the firm to avoid a looming corruption trial.

The company is accused of paying almost $50 million in bribes to Libyan officials between 2001 and 2011 and of defrauding Libyan organizations of almost $130 million.

If the firm is found guilty of the charges, it would be banned from bidding on federal government contracts for a period of 10 years.

A deferred prosecution deal essentially would have put the charges on hold, as long as SNC-Lavalin met a number of predetermined conditions.

Wilson-Raybould, who accused officials in the Prime Minister's Office of applying pressure in an effort to get her to grant the deal, did not overrule the director of public prosecutions' decision requiring the firm to answer the charges against it in court.

The case will return to court Sept. 20.