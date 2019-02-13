Commons committee debates probe of SNC-Lavalin allegations

The SNC-Lavalin controversy that already has led to Jody Wilson-Raybould's departure from cabinet moves to the House of Commons justice committee today, where MPs are deciding whether to probe claims of undue political influence on a criminal prosecution.

The committee convened at 1 p.m. ET. CBCNews.ca is carrying the meeting in its entirety.

Wilson-Raybould resigned Tuesday amid a scandal prompted by a Globe and Mail report that alleged the Prime Minister's Office wanted Wilson-Raybould to direct federal prosecutors to make a "deferred prosecution agreement" (DPA) — something like a plea deal — with the Quebec-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin so that it could avoid a trial on fraud charges.

Trudeau has denied the content of the media report, maintaining that Wilson-Raybould was never directed to instruct Kathleen Roussel, the director of public prosecutions, to negotiate such an agreement with the company.

Trudeau initially cited Wilson-Raybould's continued presence in cabinet as Veterans Affairs minister as a sign nothing untoward had happened. Her voluntary departure has since challenged that narrative.

"Since these allegations surfaced, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has changed his version of the story several times," Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt said.

"At first, he denied it. Then he admitted conversations did take place. Then, through anonymous sources in media reports, he smeared Ms. Wilson-Raybould's reputation and then he praised Ms. Wilson-Raybould, saying her presence in cabinet speaks for itself. That all changed yesterday.

"The prime minister is clearly trying to hide the truth and that's why the justice committee will meet today."

Wilson-Raybould has taken the highly unusual step of retaining Thomas Cromwell, a recently retired Supreme Court justice, as her legal counsel as the scandal enters a new phase.

So far, Wilson-Raybould has refused to speak publicly about what exactly transpired on the SNC-Lavalin file, saying only that solicitor-client privilege forbids her from commenting. Lawyers have said Trudeau could waive that privilege. Trudeau is seeking legal advice of his own on that matter.

SNC-Lavalin, an important entity in corporate Canada, is facing charges of bribery and fraud related to the company's efforts to secure government contracts in Libya.

The governing Liberals, who hold the majority on the Commons committee, appear to be open to conducting an investigation.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh warns that if the Liberals shut the committee's work down, it would send a dangerous signal to Canadians about the state of their democracy.

Federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion has initiated his own investigation into the matter — specifically into whether there's been a violation of the Conflict of Interest Act.