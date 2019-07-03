Joshua Boyle sexual assault trial delayed as estranged wife's lawyer steps aside at least temporarily

The sexual assault trial in Ottawa of former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle has hit another bump, with the lawyer for the complainant stepping aside at least temporarily as he may have to testify.

Caitlan Coleman, Boyle's estranged wife, has been represented by lawyer Ian Carter. But on Thursday morning in the Ontario Court of Justice, Carter had to step aside at least for the time being, and lawyer Howard Krongold was given permission to represent her.

Boyle, Coleman's estranged husband, faces 19 charges, including assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement against her. The 35-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges allegedly committed after they were freed following nearly six years in captivity, during which time their three children were born.

After their release in 2017, they settled in Ottawa.

The high-profile trial took an unexpected twist Wednesday when the defence blasted Coleman for doing several interviews with CBC, the Washington Post and the American network ABC News. Coleman indirectly violated the witness exclusion order, defence lawyer Lawrence Greenspon argued, doing the media circuit while being a witness at the trial.

Witness exclusion orders prevent anyone giving evidence at trials from talking to other witnesses. Violating these orders might result in contempt of court.

It's unclear how Judge Peter Doody will rule, but Doody ordered Coleman not to speak directly or indirectly to any witnesses before Wednesday's adjournment.

Doody also ordered Carter not to speak with his client because Carter might be called to testify.

Her lawyer might become a witness after Coleman revealed in court Wednesday he told her it was OK to do the interviews.

Carter told CBC on Wednesday he remains Coleman's lawyer, but he was stepping aside as the trial deals with this new legal challenge. In the event Carter might have to be take the witness box, Solomon Friedman appeared in court Thursday as his counsel.