Liberals guarantee immediate icebreakers work for new entrant in federal shipbuilding program

The Liberal government formally launched the process to add a third shipyard to the National Shipbuilding Strategy on Friday and even guaranteed the winner immediate work with a plan to construct six new icebreakers for the coast guard.

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made the announcement in Iqaluit on the sidelines of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's northern tour.

It's something that could very well prove to be a boon for the Davie shipyard of Levis Que., on the eve of this fall's federal election.

Trudeau announced last spring the federal government would add a third yard to the nearly decade-old strategy. Irving Shipbuilding of Halifax and Seaspan of Vancouver have been, until this point, the go-to construction yards for the federal government.

CBC News reported last summer the Liberal government intended to "refresh" the strategy, which has been beset with delays and rising cost estimates.

And on Friday, Wilkinson said Public Services and Procurement Canada is giving interested shipbuilders 15 days to get in line to qualify to become the third designated go-to yard for the federal government.

In addition, he announced the winner will receive a contract to construct desperately needed icebreakers for the coast guard, which has an existing fleet that is over 30 years old.

"The Canadian Coast Guard saves lives at sea, maintains safe shipping, enables an otherwise ice-choked economy, protects the marine environment and supports Canadian sovereign presence in the Arctic," Wilkinson said in a written statement. "Demands on the coast guard will only grow as the impacts of climate change become more frequent and intense."

MP Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and CCG makes an announcement regarding the protection fo the southern resident killer whales in Vancouver, British Columbia in this May 10, 2019 file photo. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The addition of a third yard to the strategy has been publicly opposed in the past by at least one of the existing partners. A senior official at Seaspan told The Canadian Press in May that bringing in another company raised questions about the Vancouver company's long-term viability, and even the entire shipbuilding industry.

The decision, though, was widely seen as a nod to Davie, which was not selected when the program was first unveiled in 2010 by the former Conservative government.