VIA Rail cancels trains nationwide, CN shuts down Eastern Canadian network as Indigenous protests continue
Politics·Breaking

CN Rail and VIA Rail are shutting down huge sections of their railway systems as Indigenous blockades continue to cripple the country's transportation network.
John Paul Tasker · CBC News ·
Anti-pipeline protests in B.C. and Ontario have led to a sweeping shutdown of CN and VIA rail services. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

VIA Rail is temporarily ending all passenger services nationwide, expanding an earlier work stoppage that restricted train cancellations to the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor.

"VIA Rail has no other option but to cancel its services, effective immediately and until further notice," the rail operator said in a statement on its website.

CN Rail, the country's largest railway, is "initiating a progressive and orderly shutdown of its Eastern Canadian network" because Tyendinaga Mohawk protesters near Belleville, Ont. have so far refused to dismantle their blockade.

More to come.

