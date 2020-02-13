VIA Rail cancels trains nationwide, CN shuts down Eastern Canadian network as Indigenous protests continue

CN Rail and VIA Rail are shutting down huge sections of their railway networks as Indigenous blockades continue to cripple the country's transportation systems.

VIA Rail is temporarily ending all passenger services nationwide, expanding an earlier work stoppage that restricted train cancellations to the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor.

"VIA Rail has no other option but to cancel its services, effective immediately and until further notice," the rail operator said in a statement on its website.

CN Rail, the country's largest railway, is "initiating a progressive and orderly shutdown of its Eastern Canadian network" because Tyendinaga Mohawk protesters near Belleville, Ont. have so far refused to dismantle their blockade.

More to come.