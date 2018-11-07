Tony Clement demonstrated 'terrible lapse in judgment,' says Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer isn't offering much light on Tony Clement's future role in caucus after the longtime Tory admitted to sharing sexually explicit images and a video.

Scheer said Wednesday he was made aware of an investigation last week and sat down with Clement on Monday, when it was decided Clement should resign his justice critic role and position on a number of Commons committees — including a top secret national security and intelligence committee.

On Tuesday night, Clement sent out a statement saying he shared sexually explicit images and a video of himself to someone he believed was a consenting woman.

"The recipient was, in fact, an individual or party who targeted me for the purpose of financial extortion," he wrote.

"The RCMP are currently investigating the matter to determine the identity of the party responsible for the extortion attempt."

Scheer didn't answer questions about whether Clement can run under the Conservative banner in 2019.

"I don't have anything further to add to that dynamic or to anything about … internal caucus matters, but I think we can all agree that this was a very poor decision," he told reporters Wednesday.

"I'm taking Tony at his word that this is the first time that this has happened. It's a terrible lapse of judgment that we're all disappointed in."