The federal privacy commissioner is opening an investigation into how the RCMP uses facial recognition technology, a day after the national police force admitted using the controversial technology from Clearview AI.

"In light of the RCMP's acknowledgement of its use of Clearview's technology, the OPC is launching an investigation under the Privacy Act," said a statement issued Friday by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

Amid a swirling debate in Canada and the U.S. about the ethics of facial recognition, the RCMP put out a statement Thursday saying it has used the technology in 15 child exploitation investigations over the past four months, resulting in the identification and rescue of two children.

The statement also mentioned that "a few units in the RCMP" are also using it to "enhance criminal investigations," without providing detail about how widely and where.

CBC News has requested further details of where else the force is using Clearview AI, but has yet to receive a response.

"While the RCMP generally does not disclose specific tools and technologies used in the course of its investigations, in the interest of transparency, we can confirm that we recently started to use and explore Clearview AI's facial recognition technology in a limited capacity," the statement issued Thursday said.

"We are also aware of limited use of Clearview AI on a trial basis by a few units in the RCMP to determine its utility to enhance criminal investigations."

Clearview AI's technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources that can help police forces and financial institutions identify people. Its use has raised concerns about whether collection of this data complies with Canadian privacy laws.

"The OPC, along with privacy regulators in every province and territory, have agreed to work together to develop guidance for organizations — including law enforcement — on the use of biometric technology, including facial recognition," the OPC statement said.