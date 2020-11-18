Bloc to file bill on French language proficiency for new citizens
Right now, applicants must speak English or French to qualify for citizenship
The Bloc Québécois plans to introduce a bill Thursday that would require anyone applying for Canadian citizenship in Quebec to demonstrate functional proficiency in French.
Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet says that familiarity with the official language of Quebec is essential in the face of what he calls an ongoing threat to the mother tongue of most Quebecers.
Currently, most applicants must demonstrate a professional proficiency in either English or French to qualify for citizenship. The proposed legislation comes after Montreal Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos told the House of Commons official languages committee last week that the idea of a French-language decline is a "myth."
She reversed her comments after a social media backlash, saying in a statement Saturday her remarks were "insensitive," that French is in decline and that she hopes to find ways to protect it.
Blanchet said some Liberals threw Lambropoulos "under the bus" by calling her out for her initial remarks, and suggested the governing party was hypocritical in its professed concern for the state of the French language.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.