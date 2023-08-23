Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, an avid cyclist who says she does not own a car, was fined $273 for speeding in her home province of Alberta, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Freeland was caught driving 132 km/hr between the towns of Grande Prairie and Peace River and has paid the ticket in full, her spokesperson Katherine Cuplinskas said.

Cuplinskas did not say when the incident occurred and what the speed limit had been on that stretch of road. The maximum speed limit on Alberta highways is 110 km/hr.

The news was first broken by the website Counter Signal.

Freeland, who is also deputy prime minister, represents the central Toronto riding of University–Rosedale and is often photographed on her bike.

"A fact that still shocks my dad is that I don't actually own a car," she told reporters last month.

"I walk, I take the subway. My kids walk and ride their bikes and take the subway — it's actually healthier for our family."