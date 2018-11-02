'Wound on Confederation': Top court to rule on Churchill Falls-Hydro Quebec deal

Canada's top court rules today on whether the Churchill Falls-Hydro-Quebec energy deal — a lopsided financial arrangement that has fuelled a bitter political feud between two provinces — should be renegotiated.

The longstanding legal dispute involves a 65-year contract that was signed in 1969.

Under the deal, Hydro-Quebec agreed to buy almost all the energy generated by a hydroelectric plant to be built on the Churchill River in Labrador, investing in the potentially risky venture in exchange for a fixed price for the energy that would decrease in stages over time.

But soon after the long-term contract was struck, the energy market was upended: energy prices skyrocketed and nuclear power did not take off as expected. That led to cheap prices and huge profits for the Quebec utility — and modest benefits for cash-strapped Newfoundland and Labrador.

Churchill Falls Corporation's lawyer Doug Mitchell said that when the market changes so dramatically, due to circumstances that couldn't be foreseen when it was signed, there's a duty to act in good faith to adjust the contract so that it remains relevant for both parties. In this case, he said, the contract was like a partnership in a joint venture.

Mitchell said there's a lot at stake with today's decision, both financially and emotionally.

"It's a wound on Confederation from a lot of Newfoundlanders' perspectives, and if they were to get some measure of justice or reparation or adaptation of the contract, I think ... financially the terms would be very helpful for a province that's struggling right now, and I think emotionally it would be tremendous," he told CBC News.

Big profits for Quebec

Hydro-Quebec has reaped nearly $28 billion in profits from the Churchill Falls contract, while Newfoundland and Labrador has only benefited to the tune of roughly $2 billion.

Newfoundland and Labrador has tried in past to renegotiate or back out of the deal, without success. Mitchell said that if today's decision goes in the province's favour, he wouldn't expect it to have deep implications for other contracts because this one was rare — in that it was a long-term partnership with terms that changed fundamentally over time.

Hydro Quebec argues the deal was a fair one, given the risks the utility took — and that a contract is a contract.

"As found by the Court of Appeal, the benefits flowing to Hydro Quebec under the contract constitute 'fair consideration for the risks' it assumed when executing the contract," says a factum filed with the court.

The deal is now set to expire in 2041.

The dream that turned sour

Boasting the world's largest hydroelectric generating capacity, Churchill Falls was expected to be a source of pride and prosperity for Newfoundlanders. Instead, it became the source of a bitter inter-provincial feud.

The Churchill Falls hydroelectric project was a dream of longtime Newfoundland premier Joey Smallwood, who saw it as a way to provide economic stability to the province.

Former Conservative federal cabinet minister John Crosbie called it "one of the greatest public policy disasters entered into by any province or government in the history of Canada."

Now, Newfoundland's Muskrat Falls project — which was to bypass Quebec and sell hydroelectricity to other markets — has been plagued by cost overruns and construction workers have been sent home.