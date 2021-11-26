Freeland tables 'omicron-centric' fiscal update that pledges billions in support as COVID-19 cases rise

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled a fiscal and economic update today that commits billions of dollars in new spending to help Canada ride out a relentless health crisis.

While the government made a number of big-ticket promises during the last election campaign, this relatively short 96-page document is focused on the fight against COVID-19 — something Freeland described as "our most important national project."

Major Liberal campaign commitments — such as new housing supports, health transfer hikes and climate change initiatives — have been put off until the spring budget as the government adopts an "omicron-centric" approach to governing in the short term, a senior government official told reporters at a briefing.

Two of Freeland's staffers test positive

Proving that the pandemic is anything but over, two positive COVID-19 tests among Freeland's staff sidelined the minister today, forcing her to deliver the economic update from isolation to protect her cabinet colleagues, MPs, staff and journalists.

Freeland's fiscal update projects a $144.5-billion deficit for 2021-22 — an eye-popping figure that's still $11 billion lower than the original forecast because of higher tax revenues and low uptake on some COVID-10 programs during the summer and fall months.

As the omicron variant sweeps across Canada, pushing up once dormant case counts, this fiscal update commits $4.5 billion for "variant response" — money that can be used to extend lockdown support measures and expand border testing if necessary.

A senior government official said Ottawa set aside such a large omicron contingency fund because so much is still unknown about omicron — a variant that Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said Monday needs to be brought under control to keep hospital capacity stable.

Government buying millions of rapid tests

The government is also promising $1.7 billion in new spending to bulk-buy 180 million more rapid tests for provinces and territories. Ottawa says it wants the devices directed to schools, workplaces and individual Canadians free of charge.

Experts have long said rapid tests are a critical screening tool that can be used to make everyday activities safer — but few jurisdictions in Canada have made them widely available. That's left some people scrambling to buy tests online at inflated prices ahead of Christmas festivities.

With daily case counts expected to more than quadruple by January, the fiscal update document says that deploying rapid tests widely is an "important tool for breaking paths of transmission" because people can use them to "quickly, easily and regularly monitor" for the virus.

Booster shots, antivirals

With the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommending booster shots for all Canadians over the age of 18, the economic update is commiting $7.3 billion to procure boosters this year and in the coming years, if needed.

As the fight against COVID-19 shifts from a focus on physical distancing, personal protective equipment (PPE) and vaccines, Ottawa is committing $2 billion to buy new treatments like the antiviral drugs made by Merck and Pfizer.

Merck & Co.'s new antiviral medication. (Merck & Co./The Associated Press)

These promising products are designed to prevent hospitalization and death among high-risk people who contract the virus. A Health Canada review of these products is still underway but early data released by these companies suggest they are effective.

To shore up the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) — part of a public health system that Tam said on Monday is "stretched dangerously thin" two years into the pandemic — the federal government is also promising more than $405 million for ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response activities, such as stronger surveillance, laboratory research and emergency management operations.

Money for ventilation

To help small business owners improve their air quality, the federal government is introducing a new 25 per cent tax credit to help offset the cost of investing in new ventilation and air filtration equipment. It's a measure meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, which is generally passed from one person to the next through exposure to respiratory fluids carrying the virus.

Another $100 million in federal money will be sent to provinces, territories and First Nations communities for "ventilation-related improvement projects" at schools, with millions of dollars more in spending coming for similar projects at other community buildings such as hospitals, libraries and community centres.

Children wear masks in a Quebec classroom. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

With many companies pausing their plans to return workers to the office, the federal government is extending for two more years a program that allows employees to easily deduct home office expenses at tax time. Workers can claim home expenses worth up to $500.

"As we brace ourselves for the rising wave of omicron, we know that no one wants to endure new lockdowns. That's why vaccines, vaccine mandates, boosters, ventilation and rapid tests are so essential," Freeland said in her speech to MPs.

Other major spending commitments in Tuesday's document include a one-time $5 billion transfer to help B.C. deal with the fallout from the recent floods, and $24.5 billion to settle a lawsuit related to compensation for First Nations kids and to reform the Indigenous child welfare system. The government also has booked $1.3 billion over six years to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees in Canada.

Highlights of the 2021 fiscal and economic update: