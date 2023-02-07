Trudeau says he made it 'very clear' that CSIS must share more information after China targeted Chong

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has told Canada's spy agency it needs to share more information with the federal government about threats to MPs and their families following reports that the Chinese government was targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.

"We are making that directive now," Trudeau told reporters Wednesday.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), he said, "knew about certain things, didn't feel that it reached a threshold that required them to pass it up out of CSIS or give more than just a defensive briefing to Mr. Chong a few months later."

WATCH | CSIS decided not to brief government about alleged threats: PM

CSIS decided not to brief government about alleged threats: PM Duration 3:04 Speaking with reporters about his knowledge of alleged threats to a Conservative MP’s family, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is giving CSIS the directive moving forward that ‘when there are concerns that talk specifically about any MP, particularly about their family’ he needs to be briefed.

On Monday, the Globe and Mail, citing a top-secret document and an anonymous national security source, reported that China's intelligence agency was seeking information about an unnamed Canadian MP's relatives "who may be located in the PRC, for further potential sanctions."

The Globe reported that MP was Chong, and that he was targeted over his support for a parliamentary motion condemning Beijing's conduct in Xinjiang, a region in northwestern China, as genocide. The Globe also said that Zhao Wei, a Chinese diplomat in Canada, was working on this matter.

The Globe wrote that when it originally reached out to Chong for comment, he said he had no knowledge of this.

WATCH | Conservative MP asks minister when he learned about alleged threats to family:

Conservative MP asks minister when he learned about alleged threats to MP’s family Duration 3:02 Conservative MP Michael Chong asks Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino when he ‘first became aware that a PRC diplomat was targeting a member of this House and their family.’

Trudeau has said he learned about the case Monday by reading the story.

He said he has since followed up on the matter and was told that CSIS has been giving Chong "defensive briefings," a term the agency uses for an educational briefing.

"We asked what happened to that information, was it ever briefed up out of CSIS? It was not. CSIS made the determination that it wasn't something that needed be raised to a higher level because it wasn't a significant enough concern," the prime minister said Thursday.

"Going forward, we're making it very, very clear to CSIS and all our intelligence officials that when there are concerns that talk specifically about any MP, particularly about their family, those need to be elevated.

"Even if CSIS doesn't feel that it's a sufficient level of concern for them to take more direct action, we still need to know about it at the upper government level.

"When it comes to an MP's safety, when it comes to their families' safety, we need to know."

NDP asks for briefing on MP threats

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, speaking with reporters on Parliament Hill before Trudeau did, asked what the prime minister knew about the matter and when.

"I find it very hard to believe that CSIS would produce a document about a Canadian MP's family being threatened because of a vote on the floor of the House of Commons and that they wouldn't tell the prime minister or his top public safety minister," he said.

"This is insane. You know, if any one of you were to threaten the family of an MP because of a vote in the house of commons, you would be in jail. This guy's not only not in jail, he's in Canada with diplomatic immunity."

On Thursday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wrote to Trudeau asking him to meet with opposition leaders "to outline how such threats are received by you and the Minister of Public Safety, what you do with this information and how MPs are kept informed."

A sign is shown outside the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

"I believe that this is an issue that could impact all Members of Parliament. Any MP could be subject to similar threats. There are members in all our caucuses who have loved ones in countries where they may be subject to threats. I am therefore asking you to urgently meet with all opposition leaders," Singh wrote.

"Canadians' faith in their democracy has been shaken by your failure to call a public inquiry into foreign interference as every opposition leader has repeatedly demanded."

CSIS is responsible for advising the federal government on security matters but is strictly constrained in terms of who can view its classified and operational information.

In the past, CSIS director David Vigneault has said he believes the agency's enabling law is undermining his officials' ability to spread warnings.