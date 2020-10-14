China lodges complaint with Canada over Trudeau's 'coercive diplomacy' remarks

China said on Wednesday it has lodged solemn representations with Canada on media reports that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had criticized China over its measures in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Trudeau criticized Beijing's human rights record while marking the 50th anniversary of Canada's diplomatic ties with China.

"We will continue to work with China for advancing Canadian interests and Canadian producers. At the same time, we will remain absolutely committed to working with our allies to ensure that China's approach of coercive diplomacy, its arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens, alongside other citizens of other countries around the world is not viewed as a successful tactic by them," he said.

"It has put a significant strain on Canada-China relations and we will continue to highlight our concern for the Canadians detained, our concern for the protection of human rights in places like Hong Kong, in Xinjiang province with the Uighurs."

Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said the Canadian government had shown hypocrisy and weakness.