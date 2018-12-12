China sheds little light on detention of Canadian Michael Kovrig

China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denied knowledge of the detention of a former Canadian diplomat, as Chinese citizens rejoiced over a Canadian court's decision to release a top Huawei Technologies executive on bail.

While declining to confirm Michael Kovrig's detention, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said the International Crisis Group, where Kovrig is a Hong-Kong-based analyst, was not registered in China and its activities in the country were illegal.

"I do not have information to provide you here," he said. "If there is such a thing, please do not worry, it is assured that China's relevant departments will definitely handle it according to law."

Because Kovrig's organization is not registered as a non-governmental organization in China, "once its staff become engaged in activities in China, it has already violated the law," Lu said.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed Kovrig's detention. The International Crisis Group said he was taken into custody Monday night by the Beijing Bureau of Chinese State Security, which handles intelligence and counterintelligence matters in the Chinese capital.

Rob Malley, president of the Brussels-based group, said he thinks Kovrig was in Beijing on personal matters at the time of his arrest and was definitely not there for any illegal purpose or for any reason that would undermine Chinese national security.

Kovrig's detention comes in the wake of a diplomatic furor after Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was detained in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. officials.

After three days of hearings, a British Columbia judge granted bail Tuesday of $10 million to Meng, but required her to wear an ankle bracelet, surrender her passports, stay in Vancouver and its suburbs and confine herself to one of her two Vancouver homes from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The U.S. has accused Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of American sanctions, another complication in relations between the superpowers amid their high-stakes U.S.-China trade talks.

Lu repeated China's demand for the immediate release of Meng, whose father founded Huawei, the Shenzhen-based leading telecommunications equipment maker. Huawei has strong connections to the Chinese government and military, has repeatedly denied allegations it is involved in spying.